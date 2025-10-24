Airbus announces the successful launch of the SpainSat NG-II secure communications satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.



SpainSat NG-II is the second new-generation secure communications satellite built by Airbus for Spain.



This launch represents the most ambitious space project in Spanish history and the most advanced government communications system in Europe.



This second satellite, operated by Hisdesat for the Spanish armed forces, will provide the most advanced secure communications in Europe, alongside its twin satellite launched in January and already in orbit.



With SpainSat NG, Spain will be at the forefront in Europe and among the few countries in the world to have access to the most secure communications networks, providing our country and its allies with sovereignty and strategic autonomy, Airbus said.