The FAA early Wednesday approved another three altimeters after approving two earlier.

Airplane models with one of the five cleared altimeters include some Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models, the FAA said.

It previously approved 45% of the fleet. The FAA warned Wednesday that "even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)