U.S. House Democrats urge FCC to avoid potential air safety wireless danger

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. House Democrats
on Friday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to
take action to prevent potential air safety risks from the
planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless.
"We’re now on the precipice of a dangerous situation in
which the safety of flight hangs on the telecom industry’s
decision regarding when to switch on its 5G networks," said
Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Representative
Rick Larsen, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, in a letter to
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
