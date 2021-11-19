Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
11/19 11:37:58 am
109.4 EUR   -3.41%
02:35pU.S. House Democrats urge FCC to avoid potential air safety wireless danger
RE
01:23pAir lessor SMBC Aviation to buy rival Goshawk - media reports
RE
12:37pCargolux says analysing new freighter planes
RE
U.S. House Democrats urge FCC to avoid potential air safety wireless danger

11/19/2021 | 02:35pm EST
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. House Democrats on Friday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action to prevent potential air safety risks from the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless.

"We’re now on the precipice of a dangerous situation in which the safety of flight hangs on the telecom industry’s decision regarding when to switch on its 5G networks," said Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Representative Rick Larsen, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, in a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2021 52 280 M 59 035 M 59 035 M
Net income 2021 3 319 M 3 748 M 3 748 M
Net cash 2021 6 172 M 6 969 M 6 969 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 88 998 M 101 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 113,26 €
Average target price 141,51 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.15%100 996
THE BOEING COMPANY5.87%133 555
TEXTRON INC.56.05%16 587
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.38.86%9 714
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.56%8 684
AVICOPTER PLC18.48%6 582