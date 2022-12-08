Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-07 am EST
108.40 EUR   -2.20%
01:01aAirbus: No Comment On A321XLR Regulatory Talks With U.S. Regulator
RE
12:48aU.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks
RE
12:35aU.s. faa approves special conditions for airbus a321xlr novel ty…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks

12/08/2022 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Airbus A321XLR takes off for its maiden flight at Hamburg-Finkenwerder Airport

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has approved special conditions for the Airbus A321XLR after concerns were raised that a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks in its newest narrow-body jet.

Rival planemaker Boeing told European regulators in 2021 the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards".

The FAA said in a filing it will require that the lower half of the A321XLR fuselage, spanning the longitudinal area of the tank, be resistant to fire penetration to protect passengers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.20% 108.4 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
BOEING -1.08% 176.5 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:01aAirbus: No Comment On A321XLR Regulatory Talks With U.S. Regulator
RE
12:48aU.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks
RE
12:35aU.s. faa approves special conditions for airbus a321xlr novel ty…
RE
12/07French Prosecutors To Avoid Convictions Of Airbus, Air France-KLM In 2009 Plane Crash
MT
12/07AIRBUS : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/07Airbus : Air Greenland becomes latest A330neo operator and Flight Hour Services customer
PU
12/07MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 7
MS
12/07Airbus drops 2022 forecast, cuts production goals
RE
12/07European Midday Briefing: Shares Extend Losses on Economic Worr..
DJ
12/07European Midday Briefing: Shares Extend Losses as Economic Worr..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 282 M 62 199 M 62 199 M
Net income 2022 3 915 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net cash 2022 8 818 M 9 252 M 9 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 85 364 M 89 564 M 89 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 108,40 €
Average target price 147,79 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-3.52%89 564
BOEING-8.06%106 341
TEXTRON INC.-9.46%15 359
DASSAULT AVIATION63.58%13 602
AVICOPTER PLC-40.41%4 117
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-31.73%3 649