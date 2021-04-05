Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs

04/05/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Tai pictured in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some 50 members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to seek removal of 25% tariffs on American Whiskey imposed by the European Union and Britain in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The bipartisan group of House of Representatives members, led by Democrat John Yarmuth and Republican Andy Barr, both of Kentucky, warned that these tariffs, first imposed in June 2018 and scheduled to double to 50% on June 1, are damaging an American export success story.

"Since the tariffs were imposed, our American Whiskey exports to the EU have declined by 37% and to the UK by 53%," the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

Lisa Hawkins, a spokeswoman for the Distilled Spirits Council trade group, said there are now craft distillers in every U.S. state that risk being hurt further by the tariffs.

"American whiskey distillers have suffered long enough from these trade disputes and the doubling of the EU's tariff on June 1 will cause irreparable harm to our once booming exports," Hawkins said in an emailed statement.

The lawmakers said they hoped that recent agreements to suspend separate whiskey tariffs related to a dispute over government subsidies given to plane makers Boeing Co and Airbus SE would lead to "prompt removal of all tariffs on U.S., EU and UK wine and distilled spirits."

Permanently lifting the tariff burden will also support the recovery of restaurants, bars and small craft distilleries that were forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, they wrote.

The steel and aluminum tariffs were imposed under the jurisdiction of the Commerce Department under a Cold War-era national security trade law.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said those tariffs have been "effective" in protecting U.S. metals producers, while Tai has said a global solution to reduce excess production capacity for steel and aluminum, largely centered in China, was needed to resolve the industry's issues.

A USTR spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment on the letter.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
04/05Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United..
RE
04/05AIR CANADA  : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
RE
04/02Eerily silent Paris CDG marks Easter without air travel rush
RE
04/02Airbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
04/02CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CDB Aviation Lease Finance-Controlled Fir..
MT
04/01AIRBUS  : Defining cabins for customers - building a dream from a distance
PU
04/01AIRBUS  : We believe that empowering women, promoting equal opportunity and endi..
PU
04/01AIRBUS  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31AIRBUS  : MAIN ROTOR DRIVE Modifications to the measures to be taken in the even..
PU
03/31AIRBUS  : Boeing urges U.S. to separate China trade and human rights
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 815 M 61 194 M 61 194 M
Net income 2021 1 821 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net cash 2021 4 932 M 5 825 M 5 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,6x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 78 701 M 92 961 M 92 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 112,06 €
Last Close Price 100,42 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.85%92 524
THE BOEING COMPANY18.17%147 638
TEXTRON INC.18.00%12 942
DASSAULT AVIATION7.30%9 409
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.14%5 917
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.33%5 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ