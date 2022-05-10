Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/10 11:39:04 am EDT
104.60 EUR   +0.85%
05:08pU.S. safety board cites FAA inaction in helicopter tour crash
RE
10:57aIndia among potential partners for Embraer turboprop
RE
09:08aEmbraer in India partnership talks on potential new turboprop
RE
U.S. safety board cites FAA inaction in helicopter tour crash

05/10/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the failure and inaction of U.S. air safety regulators to implement several proposals contributed to the cause of a 2019 fatal helicopter crash that killed seven in Hawaii.

The seven-seat Airbush AS350 B2 helicopter operated by Safari Aviation crashed in deteriorating weather in a remote area of wooded terrain near Kekaha, Hawaii, killing the pilot and all six passengers. Investigators found that the highly experienced, 69-year-old air tour pilot flew into a mountainous region shrouded in low clouds and fog and was not able to exit the area of limited visibility.

The NTSB cited the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) "delayed implementation of a Hawaii aviation weather camera program, its lack of leadership in the development of a (specialized) weather training program for Hawaii air tour pilots, and its ineffective monitoring and oversight of Hawaii air tour operators' weather-related operating practices" as a contributing factor in the accident.

"The fact is the FAA should be leading safety, not ceding their responsibility to the industry that they are charged with regulating and overseeing," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. "We know that the FAA is not providing the necessary leadership because accidents like this continue to happen.

The NTSB reiterated 11 safety recommendations to the FAA.

An FAA spokesman said the agency takes "these recommendations seriously." He said the FAA has installed five weather cameras in Hawaii "with 21 more coming" and added the agency encourages "air tour operators to equip their aircraft with ADS-B and flight data recorders, and are exploring making recorders mandatory."

Homendy noted that since 1997, the NTSB has investigated 282 air tour accidents nationwide, including 41 air tour accidents in Hawaii.

Investigators said the pilot's decision to continue flight into deteriorating visibility was likely influenced by a lack of up-to-the-minute weather information. The NTSB in 2007 recommended the FAA develop and require specialized inflight weather training for air tour operators in Hawaii.

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 295 M 63 508 M 63 508 M
Net income 2022 4 085 M 4 303 M 4 303 M
Net cash 2022 8 471 M 8 923 M 8 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 82 357 M 86 747 M 86 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,72 €
Average target price 149,50 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-7.69%86 026
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.04%78 871
TEXTRON INC.-11.22%13 826
DASSAULT AVIATION63.79%13 634
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-50.57%3 476