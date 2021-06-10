Log in
U.S. trade czar Tai says upbeat on prospects for 'intense' trade talks with EU

06/10/2021
FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday she will accompany President Joe Biden to Brussels next week for "intense negotiations" to try to resolve trade disputes over aircraft subsidies and steel and aluminum.

Tai told an event hosted by the AFL-CIO trade union federation that she will fight for the rights and interests of U.S. workers in those industries, while working to set new standards to combat China's industrial policies.

"We'll participate in intense negotiations to resolve the 16-year-old Boeing/Airbus disputes and to find a path forward on products like steel and aluminum," Tai said, repeating her upbeat assessment of the talks thus far.

"From my conversations so far, I am optimistic that we will be successful," Tai told the event.

The EU wants the Biden administration to lift the "Section 232" national security tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum, and a draft communique for a U.S.-EU summit next week includes language setting deadlines on lifting "additional/punitive" tariffs related to the dispute.

Tai has said such an action must be tied to a solution that addresses chronic excess production capacity in those industries, largely centered in China.

She told the AFL-CIO "virtual town hall" of union members that she would use her meeting with European counterparts to talk about opportunities to deal with such unfair trading practices, and excess capacity, but reiterated support for protecting the domestic metals industry.

"The steel industry is critical to our economy and our national security," Tai said in response to a question from a member of the United Steelworkers union. "President Biden is committed to protecting our steel industry and workers like you from unfair trading practices."

A draft communique seen by Reuters shows that U.S. and EU officials will commit to ending the dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers Airbus SE and Boeing Co before July 11, while setting a Dec. 1 deadline to end punitive tariffs related to the steel and aluminum dispute

U.S., British and EU officials have expressed optimism that a settlement can be reached before July 11, when currently suspended tariffs will come back into force on all sides.

One source close to the negotiations said the discussions were progressing well, but a deal was unlikely to be reached before the U.S.-EU summit next week.

Discussions about steel and aluminum tariffs are still in the early stages and will take longer to resolve, the source said.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.07% 110.52 Real-time Quote.23.19%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.38% 157.1178 Delayed Quote.24.20%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.15% 248.37 Delayed Quote.15.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 51 580 M 62 797 M 62 797 M
Net income 2021 1 749 M 2 130 M 2 130 M
Net cash 2021 4 521 M 5 504 M 5 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 86 823 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE23.19%105 881
THE BOEING COMPANY15.88%145 068
TEXTRON INC.42.89%15 587
DASSAULT AVIATION13.60%10 326
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-9.08%6 295
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.55%5 674