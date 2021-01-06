Log in
AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
UK Signs GBP550 Million Defense Contract with MBDA Consortium

01/06/2021 | 10:15am EST
By Mauro Orru

The U.K. government said Wednesday that it has signed a contract with MBDA --a joint venture of Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo SpA-- to acquire new surface-attack missiles for its F-35B lightning jets.

The contract has a value of 550 million pounds ($749.5 million), the U.K. government said.

The new surface-attack missiles, known as SPEAR3, have a range of more than 140 kilometers.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1014ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.56% 90.36 Real-time Quote.0.06%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 0.80% 503.6 Delayed Quote.2.46%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 1.24% 6.106 Delayed Quote.2.34%
