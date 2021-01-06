UK Signs GBP550 Million Defense Contract with MBDA Consortium

By Mauro Orru

The U.K. government said Wednesday that it has signed a contract with MBDA --a joint venture of Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo SpA-- to acquire new surface-attack missiles for its F-35B lightning jets.

The contract has a value of 550 million pounds ($749.5 million), the U.K. government said.

The new surface-attack missiles, known as SPEAR3, have a range of more than 140 kilometers.

