Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute

12/10/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

PARIS (Reuters) - A British minister has offered to mediate in a row between Airbus and Qatar Airways over costly flaws on the surface of the aircraft maker's A350 passenger jets, three people familiar with the matter said.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone made the offer to host a meeting between the sparring groups before the row escalated on Thursday, with Airbus threatening to use a procedure in the English courts to seek an independent legal assessment.

Asked by Reuters about the prior offer of mediation, a UK official on Friday confirmed the proposal and said it reflected "the importance of Airbus and Qatari investment to the UK".

Airbus and Qatar Airways both declined to comment. People familiar with the situation said there were few signs that the offer was being taken up as the two sides head towards a legal fight over the impact of paint and other skin flaws on the jets.

Qatar Airways says it has been ordered by its regulator to ground 20 of its 53 A350 jets over damage to a layer of anti-lightning protection, arguing that absence of a root cause has left it unable to determine whether safety is affected.

Airbus says that it does understand the cause and on Thursday accused the Gulf carrier of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and of refusing to accept a repair plan.

Industry experts say the deteriorating dispute between two of aviation's key players is unprecedented in public. A Reuters investigation revealed last week that several other airlines had also reported flaws, though none has grounded the long-haul jet.

Qatar Airways has not so far responded to the Airbus legal statement, which was issued late on Thursday ahead of a weekend in the Gulf.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.08% 105.58 Real-time Quote.17.51%
TIM S.A. -1.95% 13.07 End-of-day quote.-10.78%
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:48pUK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute
RE
10:00aDassault Aviation Loses Out to Lockheed Martin on $9.5 Billion Finland Contract -- Upda..
DJ
06:26aMarketScreener's World Press Review - December 10, 2021
04:57aAirbus Delivers First H160 Helicopter
MT
12:37aAustralia Wants to Buy 40 Black Hawk Helicopters From U.S.
DJ
12/09Airbus Explores Legal Options In A350 Surface Paint Dispute With Qatar Airways
MT
12/09Airbus goes legal as Qatar Airways jet row escalates
RE
12/09Airbus Seeks Legal Assessment Against Customer's Claims of Safety Issues on Some Planes
DJ
12/09Airbus says seeks legal advice in Qatar Airways A350 damage row
RE
12/09AIRBUS : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 115 M 58 981 M 58 981 M
Net income 2021 3 329 M 3 768 M 3 768 M
Net cash 2021 6 159 M 6 970 M 6 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 82 963 M 93 860 M 93 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 105,58 €
Average target price 142,13 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE17.51%93 546
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.04%121 983
TEXTRON INC.54.11%16 417
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.46.90%10 265
DASSAULT AVIATION3.23%8 691
AVICOPTER PLC13.39%6 596