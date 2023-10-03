By Sabela Ojea

United Airlines ordered 110 additional aircrafts from Airbus and Boeing for delivery amid surging international travel.

The carrier on Tuesday said it secured 50 Boeing 787-9s aircrafts to be delivered from 2028 to 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos units for delivery between 2028 to 2030.

The company also signed options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and purchase rights for an additional 40 Airbus A321neo aircrafts by the end of the decade.

"I'm convinced our strategy is the right one as we continue to add new, larger aircraft to take full advantage of our growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically," Chief Executive Scott Kirby said.

United expects to take delivery of about 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft between 2023 and 2032, it added.

In July, the company saw profit more than triple during the second quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-23 1633ET