FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic is close to placing a top-up order for an unspecified number of Airbus A330neo jets, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The order could be completed as soon as this week at the Farnborough Airshow. Virgin Atlantic and Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Mark Potter)