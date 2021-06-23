Women in Engineering Day: three engineers leading the way toward safer aviation

We 'make it fly' every day thanks to the work of an entire community of Airbus engineers. Diversity is what makes this team strong, and helps everyone find new ways to develop the techno-bricks that will contribute to safer and cleaner rotorcraft. Just like everyone else, women and girls are part of this journey toward the aviation of tomorrow.

For Women in Engineering Day 2021, Airbus strives to inspire the next generation of girls who are looking to see how they too can 'make it fly.'

Elise Payenneville, Océane Martin and Anne Saby are engineers at Airbus Helicopters who are building the fleets of tomorrow thanks to improved systems, data collection and analysis processes.

While they may be among the first women at Airbus Helicopters to hold a position as engineers in their area of expertise, they certainly won't be the last. They give women and girls interested in aviation a few pieces of advice on how they can contribute to the future of the industry.