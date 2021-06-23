Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Women in Engineering Day: three engineers leading the way toward safer aviation

06/23/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
We 'make it fly' every day thanks to the work of an entire community of Airbus engineers. Diversity is what makes this team strong, and helps everyone find new ways to develop the techno-bricks that will contribute to safer and cleaner rotorcraft. Just like everyone else, women and girls are part of this journey toward the aviation of tomorrow.

For Women in Engineering Day 2021, Airbus strives to inspire the next generation of girls who are looking to see how they too can 'make it fly.'

Elise Payenneville, Océane Martin and Anne Saby are engineers at Airbus Helicopters who are building the fleets of tomorrow thanks to improved systems, data collection and analysis processes.

While they may be among the first women at Airbus Helicopters to hold a position as engineers in their area of expertise, they certainly won't be the last. They give women and girls interested in aviation a few pieces of advice on how they can contribute to the future of the industry.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 03:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 811 M 61 780 M 61 780 M
Net income 2021 1 758 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net cash 2021 4 601 M 5 486 M 5 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 87 436 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 111,30 €
Average target price 123,94 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE23.97%105 356
THE BOEING COMPANY13.88%142 565
TEXTRON INC.35.71%14 804
DASSAULT AVIATION12.93%10 098
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.27%6 132
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED0.55%5 342