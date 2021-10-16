Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
World Food Day: Airbus' H125 helps protect East African crops from desert locusts

10/16/2021 | 05:32am EDT
The 2020-2021 desert locust crisis has been devastating due to favourable weather conditions, resulting in the destruction of East Africa's crops and food resources. Combatting it requires 24/7 surveillance to spot the swarms of insects and their non-flying offspring in the act of devouring fields of grain and coffee.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization is behind efforts to monitor and fight the locust outbreak, and is drawing on numerous resources, including a trio of Airbus H125 rotorcraft operated by Savannah Helicopters - which won a tender in collaboration with Zemen Flying Services, a local Ethiopian operator, to conduct survey flights in Ethiopia to locate the insects.

Locust swarms in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya hitch a ride on eastern winds, moving across the region in numbers that reach 50 million per hectare. Covering several hectares, the locust threat to human food security is high.

Airbus SE published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 09:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 736 M 61 174 M 61 174 M
Net income 2021 2 773 M 3 217 M 3 217 M
Net cash 2021 5 776 M 6 700 M 6 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 90 286 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.98%104 741
THE BOEING COMPANY1.58%127 218
TEXTRON INC.51.40%16 575
DASSAULT AVIATION SA4.52%9 046
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.22.71%8 433
AVICOPTER PLC-10.54%5 139