Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. The Company originates acquisitions and sales through relationships with airlines, other aircraft lessors, financial institutions and brokers, as well as other sources. As of February 7, 2017, the Company had lease commitments or letters of intent to lease or sell 16 aircrafts. The Company's aircraft portfolio includes passenger wide-body, passenger narrow-body and freighter aircrafts. The Company's portfolio spans across various regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, Asia and Pacific, and Europe.

Sector Business Support Services