Airea PLC - West Yorkshire-based flooring company - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Ryan Thomas provides notice of resignation "to pursue a new opportunity in a new sector". Thomas will remain in his role and as a member of the board until September 22, before leaving the company. Airea says it has initiated a search for a successor and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Airea Chief Executive Officer Mederic Payne says: "We would very much like to thank Ryan for his contribution since joining the business in 2021."

Current stock price: 32.50 pence

12-month change: up 28%

