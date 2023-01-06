Advanced search
    AIRG   US00938A1043

AIRGAIN, INC.

(AIRG)
01-06-2023
6.800 USD   -1.72%
09:18aAirgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
BU
01/05Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
BU
01/05Airgain, Inc. Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
CI
Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming

01/06/2023 | 09:18am EST
D-Link Selects Airgain Antennas to Optimize Wireless Signal Between its VR Air Bridge and VR Headsets

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – announced that D-Link Corporation selected Airgain embedded antennas to power the WiFi 6 signal in its DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge. The VR Air Bridge was built exclusively for VR headsets without the hassle of long cables or an exceptionally Wi-Fi router. It was designed to provide a dedicated, ultra-low latency wireless connection between the PC and the VR headset in order to enhance the overall VR gaming experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Airgain is the gold standard in embedded WiFi antennas, powering many CPE devices available in the market today. As wireless connectivity becomes more complex, Airgain’s custom design, testing, and optimization services simplify the ability to deliver maximum signal in any environment. The antenna design for the DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge showcases Airgain’s WiFi 6 capabilities in a data rich setting, such as gaming.

D-Link, an award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 35 years, is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management.

“D-Link is a networking product innovator, and we are excited to work with them on this pioneering project,” says Brian Critchfield, Vice President of Global Marketing for Airgain. “D-Link is at the forefront of many of the trends driving wireless connectivity in today’s markets, and the VR Air Bridge is no exception. Airgain is proud to help D-Link in its drive to untether the world of PC VR gaming.”

“Airgain is a world-class partner in designing and optimizing wireless signals,” says Jack Chen, Director Global Marketing Division for D-Link Corporation. “The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge typically operates in an environment with a lot of RF noise. We needed a partner who could help us produce the best signal within our compact footprint and Airgain delivered. Together, we are able to disrupt the PC VR gaming market by removing the limits imposed by a wired connection.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown since 1987 into an award-winning global brand in 57 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com.


