Regional Distributor of Business-Critical Communication Solutions Enhances its Offering with Airgain’s Diverse Product Portfolio

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced the expansion of its market reach into Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands with a new distribution agreement with Logic Wireless, a recognized specialist distributor of business-critical communication solutions in the region.

Logic Wireless, founded in 2004 and now a part of Singapore-based global technology company, CSE Global, provides two-way radio communication and cellular solutions to governments and core industries including transport, mining, forestry and public safety to meet critical communication and health and safety needs in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and United Kingdom. The new agreement with Airgain, Inc. will increase Airgain’s availability and reach as well as provide local inventory for the growing demand in these regions.

“Our partnership with Logic Wireless is part of our broader strategy to increase our global footprint,” said Brian Critchfield, Vice President of Global Marketing at Airgain. “Australasia is a key region for us because of its growing demand for 5G and critical communications. Logic Wireless is a known and trusted distributor in this thriving region, especially in the public safety space and mining industry. They give us access to key verticals in the region while we augment their product lines with our asset trackers, antennas, vehicle networking, and 5G connectivity devices. It is truly a win-win.” Critchfield added, “As a part of CSE Global, Logic Wireless also gives us a partner with strong backing and a global reach.”

“Traditionally, the core of our product offerings has largely been rooted in radio communications,” said Blair Hopkins, Managing Director of Logic Wireless. “Airgain’s product portfolio gives us the ability to greatly enhance our cellular and wireless offering, helping us diversify and add even more value to our dealers and customers. We are excited about this partnership and our opportunity to grow together with Airgain in the region.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world by making wireless simple. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Logic Wireless

Logic Wireless is a Value-Added Distributor of business-critical communication solutions designed to keep workforces safe and organizations productive. Since 2004, Logic has worked with clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The Logic team is renowned for providing superior professional services and taking a collaborative approach to designing, delivering, and supporting innovative technology solutions that organizations can depend upon.

Additional information about Logic Wireless can be found online at https://www.logicwireless.com.au/page/about/ or contact Airgain at info@airgain.com.

