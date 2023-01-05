Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design

Airgain Releases Fully Integrated Outdoor 5G FWA Reference Design with Optimized Antenna System, 5G NR Modem, Enterprise Software Management, and Easy Installation Kit

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation.

The release of this reference design further strengthens Airgain’s leadership in designing and deploying FWA technologies. According to Zion Market Research, the global 5G FWA market is expected to exceed USD$23 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of over 97%. Airgain is a world leader in 5G FWA embedded antennas and has numerous deployed implementations. This new reference design broadens Airgain’s FWA offerings into 3 areas:

Embedded Antennas – Airgain works with OEMs and ODMs to custom design high-performance embedded antennas for 5G FWA, including complete design reviews and testing to help ensure maximum coverage and signal.

– Airgain works with OEMs and ODMs to custom design high-performance embedded antennas for 5G FWA, including complete design reviews and testing to help ensure maximum coverage and signal. Standalone Antennas – Airgain develops standalone, multi-mount directional panel antennas with a combination of the highest gain at the lowest cost in the smallest form factor to enhance the coverage of deployed indoor FWA devices.

– Airgain develops standalone, multi-mount directional panel antennas with a combination of the highest gain at the lowest cost in the smallest form factor to enhance the coverage of deployed indoor FWA devices. Integrated Design – Airgain simplifies the process of bringing a full FWA device to market by offering an industrial design, a complete set of specifications, a bill of materials, a software management stack, and an easy installation kit guided by a mobile app.

“Fixed wireless access is experiencing exponential growth and Airgain is at the forefront of improving the end-user experience,” said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer for Airgain, Inc. “While indoor fixed wireless access devices suffer from the penetration loss of walls and windows, Airgain’s fully integrated outdoor FWA reference design significantly improves performance, speeds up time-to-market and simplifies wireless implementation.”

Airgain will showcase a prototype of this new 5G FWA reference design at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 5-8 at booth #10955 in the IoT Pavilion.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected outcomes of the development, time to market, the performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products or those of its partners; and the ability to create solutions that are cost effective and meet the needs of customers, as well as their acceptance by the market. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; risks that the reference design will not be suitable for large portions of the market; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain constraints and rising interest rates and inflation may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with any regulatory approvals that may be required; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

