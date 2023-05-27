Advanced search
    AIRG   US00938A1043

AIRGAIN, INC.

(AIRG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:50:47 2023-05-26 pm EDT
5.540 USD   +0.18%
Airgain : Investor Presentation
PU
Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
Airgain Sets Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
BU
Airgain : Investor Presentation

05/27/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
Investor Presentation

May 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward- looking statements. All statements that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some

cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "plan," "target," "project," "contemplate," "predict," "potential," "would," "could," "should," "intend" and "expect" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company's

current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future operating results, financial position and cash flows; our business strategy and plans; and our objectives for future operations. The inclusion of forward- looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of its plans will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below

expectations or guidance; supply constraints on our and our customer's ability to obtain necessary components in our respective supply chains may negatively affect our sales and operating results; rising interest rates and inflation may adversely impact our margins, the supply chain and our customers' sales, which may negatively affect our sales and operating results; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates, and market share; risks associated with the performance of our products; risks and uncertainties related to management and key personnel changes; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, including our ability to transition to provide a more diverse solutions capability; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions and partnerships; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, we sell to customers who are price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some

components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights

  • and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual
    Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain historical and forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expense, Adjusted EBITDA and non- GAAP EPS. We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our Q1 FY2023 press release which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.airgain.com and includes additional information on the use of such measures.

NASDAQ: AIRG © Copyright 2023 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Who We Are

A leading wireless connectivity solutions provider that solves critical connectivity needs across the value chain

  • Formed as Airgain in 2003
  • IPO 2016 (NASDAQ: AIRG)
  • San Diego, CA Headquarters
  • Global Sales & Design Centers
  • 141 Employees
  • >280 Patents & Applications
  • 2022 Sales: $75.9M, 18% YoY growth
  • 2022 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 37.6%*
  • Adjusted EBITDA positive in 2022*

† Indicates employees and dedicated representatives

  • Such measures are Non-GAAP; reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures provided in FY22 earnings release

NASDAQ: AIRG © Copyright 2023 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Our Management Team

Jacob Suen

President & CEO

  • Over two decades domestic/international sales, business development, and management experience
  • 15+ years global sales leadership at Airgain

Michael Elbaz

Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 25 years experience in financial and strategic planning
  • Expertise in enhancing business financial strength
  • Extensive mergers and acquisitions experience

Ali Sadri, Ph.D

Chief Technology Officer

  • Advanced scientific and engineering management experience
  • 100+ patents
  • 18+ yrs. head of Intel's mmWave advanced technology group

Morad Sbahi

Chief Revenue Officer

  • Domestic/international sales, product, business development, and marketing experience
  • Veteran from industry leading tech companies

Victor Blair

VP, Global Operations

  • 30+ years executive leadership in the electronics industry
  • Expertise in contract manufacturing, Lean Manufacturing, and Six Sigma

NASDAQ: AIRG © Copyright 2023 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Airgain's History

2003

2016

2017

2021

TODAY

Launched as Airgain with

Secured market leadership

Entered automotive

Entered the IIoT market

Launched solutions that

first commercially available

position with more than 20

market with Acquisition of

with the acquisition of

simplify 5G connectivity

smart antennas

global tier one operator

Antenna Plus

NimbeLink

deployments

2003

2010

2016

2016

2017

2020

2021

2022

TODAY

2010

2016

2020

2022

Transitioned to custom

Launched IPO on NASDAQ

Began transition from

Secured position as a leader

antenna design by deploying

components to systems with

in simplifying wireless

first Wi-Fi antennas with

launch of AirgainConnect

major operator

Platform

NASDAQ: AIRG © Copyright 2023 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Airgain Inc. published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
