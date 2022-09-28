Advanced search
    AIRG   US00938A1043

AIRGAIN, INC.

(AIRG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:56 2022-09-28 am EDT
7.320 USD   +2.95%
09/19Airgain, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AIRG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/06RateGain Travel Technologies Bags New Contract from Jazeera Airlines
MT
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity

09/28/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Availability of Operator-Specific 5G Antennas Significantly Improves the End-User Experience

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/

Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)

Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)

Uninterrupted high-speed connectivity is critical for both operators and users. While most FWA antennas on the market are designed to be omnidirectional and prioritize simplicity over performance, Airgain focuses on operator-specific frequency band antennas that provide a significant improvement in speed and connectivity. These customized antennas are unique in their architecture and have been tested over the air using state-of-the-art testing equipment for superior performance.

With over 20 years of antenna design expertise, Airgain has developed customized directional antennas that feature low, mid, and high band coverage across various wireless operator networks. Airgain’s 5G outdoor FWA antennas support up to 4x4 MIMO, target Frequency Range 1 (FR1) including CBRS and C-bands and provide the capability for enhancing product performance for system integrators and improving the wireless experience for end users.

“We are very excited to introduce our customized high gain antenna systems that are proven to improve fixed wireless performance,” said Airgain Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ali Sadri. “By designing these complex antenna systems for our own products, we have simplified the process of bringing an FWA solution to market for our customers. We are able to save them money and speed their time to market by leveraging a proven antenna system designed specifically for FWA in their own products.”

According to GlobalData, the FWA market is expected to grow fivefold by 2026, accounting for almost nine percent of all broadband access lines. This uptake is being driven by increased user demand and government support, enhanced data performance and user friendliness, as well as a desire by operators to capture market share in fixed broadband services.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we’re equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AIRGAIN, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on AIRGAIN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,5 M 72,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart AIRGAIN, INC.
Airgain, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRGAIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,11 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob Suen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James K. Sims Chairman
Ali Sadri Senior Vice President-Engineering
Victor Blair Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas A. Munro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRGAIN, INC.-33.11%73
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-35.96%166 490
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.95%37 659
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-22.84%33 751
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.43%23 939
NOKIA OYJ-20.89%23 759