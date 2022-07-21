Airgain Sets Second Quarter 2022 Call for Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of connectivity solutions including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: (888) 437-3179 or (404) 267-0369

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the below web address below to register for the conference call.

Registration: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3kKcHUEP

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until August 11th, 2023.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of connectivity solutions, creating and delivering embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Our ongoing leadership in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs seamlessly with our intentional focus on high-growth technologies and is fueled by a culture dedicated to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With our broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are able to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the consumer, enterprise, and automotive markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

