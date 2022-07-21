Log in
AIRGAIN, INC.

2022-07-20
8.460 USD   +1.20%
08:37aAIRGAIN SETS SECOND QUARTER 2022 CALL FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 11TH, 2022 AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET
BU
07/15Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/24AIRGAIN INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Airgain Sets Second Quarter 2022 Call for Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

07/21/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of connectivity solutions including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Dial-In: (888) 437-3179 or (404) 267-0369

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the below web address below to register for the conference call.
Registration: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3kKcHUEP

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until August 11th, 2023.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of connectivity solutions, creating and delivering embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Our ongoing leadership in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs seamlessly with our intentional focus on high-growth technologies and is fueled by a culture dedicated to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With our broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are able to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the consumer, enterprise, and automotive markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AIRGAIN, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on AIRGAIN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,2 M 86,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Jacob Suen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James K. Sims Chairman
Ali Sadri Chief Technology Officer
Victor Blair Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas A. Munro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRGAIN, INC.-21.35%86
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.52%182 741
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.66%36 308
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-27.13%32 334
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.61%29 232
NOKIA OYJ-19.03%26 307