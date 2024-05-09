Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 16, 2024.

Airgain management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay through the conference portal.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Airgain management, please contact Gateway Group at AIRG@gateway-grp.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world by making wireless simple. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509847040/en/