  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1626   KYG0135T1076

AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED

(1626)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Airmate Cayman International : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements /Guarantees by Public Companies

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Airmate (Cayman) International Co. Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 14:28:12
Subject 
 Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations
Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements
/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Name of the spun-off company: Waon Development Limited
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements
  /guarantees: Direct and indirect holding 100% of the company
(3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):5,588,338
(4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 1,766,888
(5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
 (thousand NTD): 166,950
(6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
 (thousand NTD): 1,933,838
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
 guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 652,286
(8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
  Bank guarantee line renewal
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Content: None
(2) Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): 2,933,386
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):491,053
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition:maturity date
(2) Date: maturity date
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
 50,959,850
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): 6,823,969
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:244.22%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:174.19%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Airmate Cayman International Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 207 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2020 156 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net Debt 2020 480 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 3 100 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yung-Chang Lin General Manager & Chief Technology Officer
Ming Huang Lin Finance Manager
Jui Pin Shih Chairman & Deputy Spokesman
Chao-Ting Tseng Chief Operating Officer
Ming Chang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED-6.37%111
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI5.43%33 258
WHIRLPOOL-12.84%11 988
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-13.12%11 898
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.16%8 143
COWAY CO., LTD.-3.90%4 334