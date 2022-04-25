Airmate Cayman International : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/25
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
The first
(1) Name of the spun-off company: Waon Development Limited
(2) Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
Direct and indirect holding 100% of the company
(3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 5,513,848
(4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 1,789,063
(5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):200,375
(6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): 1,989,438
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees
were made (thousand NTD): 741,359
(8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Bank
guarantee line renewal
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Content: None
(2) Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): 2,911,238
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 350,755
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition:maturity date
(2) Date: maturity date
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
50,565,605
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):6,994,008
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:253.69%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:177.76%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None