Airmate Cayman International : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary, resumption of work
02/19/2022 | 08:21pm EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Airmate (Cayman) International Co. Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/20
Time of announcement
09:02:46
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary,
resumption of work
Date of events
2022/02/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/20
2.Company name:Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The mainland subsidiary Airmate Electrical
(Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd. will fully resume work on February 20 in
accordance with local government regulations.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Cooperate with the local government's work resumption control
policy, strengthen employee self-health management and environmental
disinfection.
(2) Coordinate the arrangement of the delivery time of suppliers and
customers to ensure the stability of delivery.
(3) Pay close attention to the local epidemic situation and cooperate
with the local government's control policies, and take relevant
epidemic prevention and contingency measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
