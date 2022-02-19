Airmate Cayman International : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary, resumption of work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/20 2.Company name:Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The mainland subsidiary Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd. will fully resume work on February 20 in accordance with local government regulations. 6.Countermeasures: (1) Cooperate with the local government's work resumption control policy, strengthen employee self-health management and environmental disinfection. (2) Coordinate the arrangement of the delivery time of suppliers and customers to ensure the stability of delivery. (3) Pay close attention to the local epidemic situation and cooperate with the local government's control policies, and take relevant epidemic prevention and contingency measures. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.