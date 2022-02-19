Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1626   KYG0135T1076

AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED

(1626)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Airmate Cayman International : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary, resumption of work

02/19/2022 | 08:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Airmate (Cayman) International Co. Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/20 Time of announcement 09:02:46
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary,
resumption of work
Date of events 2022/02/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/20
2.Company name:Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The mainland subsidiary Airmate Electrical
 (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd. will fully resume work on February 20 in
 accordance with local government regulations.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Cooperate with the local government's work resumption control
  policy, strengthen employee self-health management and environmental
  disinfection.
(2) Coordinate the arrangement of the delivery time of suppliers and
   customers to ensure the stability of delivery.
(3) Pay close attention to the local epidemic situation and cooperate
  with the local government's control policies, and take relevant
  epidemic prevention and contingency measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Airmate Cayman International Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 01:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
02/19AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary, resumpti..
PU
02/09AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governi..
PU
02/07AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announce the appointment of the company's internal audit su..
PU
02/07AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary, the Spri..
PU
01/25AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement that the company's important subsidiary ,Airma..
PU
2021Airmate International Co Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Airmate International Co Limited Announces Adjusted Cash Dividend and Stock Dividend Di..
CI
2021Airmate Cayman International Co Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021Airmate International Co Limited Announces Cash Dividend and Stock Dividend, Payable on..
CI
2021Airmate International Co Limited Announces Appointment of Shih, Jui Pin as President
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 207 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2020 156 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net Debt 2020 480 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 3 100 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yung-Chang Lin General Manager & Chief Technology Officer
Ming Huang Lin Finance Manager
Jui Pin Shih Chairman & Deputy Spokesman
Chao-Ting Tseng Chief Operating Officer
Ming Chang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED-6.37%111
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI5.43%33 258
WHIRLPOOL-12.67%11 988
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-13.12%11 898
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.16%8 143
COWAY CO., LTD.-3.90%4 334