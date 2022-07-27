Airmate Cayman International : The Subsidiary,Airmate ElectricalJiujiang Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Name of the spun-off company:Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements /guarantees: Direct and indirect holding 100% of the company (3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):10,619,734 (4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):2,155,788 (5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):265,759 (6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):2,421,547 (7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD):1,053,933 (8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Bank guarantee line renewal 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1) Content: None (2) Value (thousand NTD): 0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD):916,000 (2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 1,457,306 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1) Condition:maturity date (2) Date: maturity date 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 59,533,490 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):7,047,711 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:211.44% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:113.96% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None