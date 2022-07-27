Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1626   KYG0135T1076

AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED

(1626)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
18.40 TWD   -1.60%
02:52aAIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : The Subsidiary,Airmate ElectricalJiujiang Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
07/13AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements /Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
07/05AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : The Subsidiary,Airmate Electrical Shenzhen Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Airmate Cayman International : The Subsidiary,Airmate ElectricalJiujiang Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Airmate (Cayman) International Co. Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 14:30:11
Subject 
 The Subsidiary,Airmate ElectricalJiujiang Announcement
according to Article 25 of Regulations Governing
Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Name of the spun-off company:Airmate Electrical (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements
  /guarantees: Direct and indirect holding 100% of the company
(3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):10,619,734
(4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):2,155,788
(5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
 (thousand NTD):265,759
(6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
 (thousand NTD):2,421,547
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
 guarantees were made (thousand NTD):1,053,933
(8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
  Bank guarantee line renewal
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Content: None
(2) Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD):916,000
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 1,457,306
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition:maturity date
(2) Date: maturity date
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
 59,533,490
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):7,047,711
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:211.44%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:113.96%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Airmate Cayman International Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
02:52aAIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : The Subsidiary,Airmate ElectricalJiujiang Announcement acco..
PU
07/13AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governi..
PU
07/05AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : The Subsidiary,Airmate Electrical Shenzhen Announcement acc..
PU
06/20AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's i..
PU
06/10AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareho..
PU
05/11Airmate International Co Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/25AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governi..
PU
04/15AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement to correct part of the information in the Comp..
PU
03/21Airmate International Co Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/21AIRMATE CAYMAN INTERNATIONAL : Announcement according to Article 25 of Regulations Governi..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10 157 M - -
Net income 2021 -307 M - -
Net Debt 2021 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 678 M 89,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Airmate (Cayman) International Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Huang Lin Finance Manager
Jui Pin Shih Chairman & Deputy Spokesman
Chao-Ting Tseng Chief Operating Officer
Ming Chang Chen Independent Director
Lai Ping Chi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRMATE (CAYMAN) INTERNATIONAL CO LIMITED-19.12%89
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-7.83%28 553
WHIRLPOOL-28.25%9 056
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-35.84%8 279
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.88.21%5 124
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.83%4 631