Airobot Technologies : is entering the floor heating thermostat segment

Estonian airtechnology company Airobot Technologies AS has developed a more energy-efficient and user-friendly floorheating device to enter the global market.

Developed in Estonia, this floor heating thermostat has the advantage of being energy efficient and user-friendly due to the ability to control heating and ventilation from the same application. Airobot smart thermostats enable to control heating precisely and in each room separately. While the bedrooms can be kept cooler, the bathroom and living room are more comfortable at warmer temperature. Airobot thermostats are equipped with CO2, humidity and temperature sensors that measure air quality in real time. Precise 0,2 °C digital temperature and humidity sensors make it possible to measure temperature extremely accurately. Due to technological advances, Airobot has been able to develop these smart thermostats to be affordable for the average user.

Airobot looks to enter the global market, but with a special focus on the Nordics where water floor heating is most widespread. In the first phase, the sales starts in Estonia. For Estonians, heating costs are an important topic in everyday expenditures as published by the National Statistics center during the last census. Additionally, most of the new residential buildings are built with water floor heating. In the next phase, Airobot will focus on Northern-Europe markets and further develop its sales networks.

As IoT and AI-based technologies keep developing, it's expected that the smart thermostat market will grow significantly in the upcoming years. In 2019 the market size for these devices was 1,86 billion US dollars and it's expected to grow to 11,36 billion US dollars in 2027.

It is too early to forecast Airobot market share in this segment or estimate the financial impact for Airobot Technologies AS bottom line.

Picture link: https://bit.ly/3P9TXHz

For more information:

Heiki Aulik

Airobot Technologies AS

Member of the Board

Tel: +372 528 3181

E-mail: heiki@airobothome.com