Airobot Technologies launches new product: central humidifier

Airobot Technologies is expanding its product range in the field of humidity and has developed a central humidifier that keeps indoor humidity at a healthy level.

The central humidifier allows to keep the level of humidity in the rooms healthy through the ventilation system. Airobot is known to be the first manufacturer to integrate a ventilation unit and humidifier into a single system and user interface. The advantage of the device is the fact that the entire indoor climate of the home will be controlled from one device.

New accessory is expected to have positive effect on Airobot's business. Ensuring indoor humidity is a growing product segment. Indoor humidity is one of the most important health factors of the indoor environment, and people's awareness and interest in maintaining indoor humidity at a healthy level has increased. Airobot's product range includs in addition to heat recovery also humidity recovery, and 70% of customers choose such a solution. To achieve greater energy savings, it is recommended to combine the new humidifier with a humidity recovery ventilation device.

Airobot Technologies AS is an indoor climate technology and production company, which is characterized by strong software and air analysis. Airobot's main product is innovative ventilation equipment with a demand-based control algorithm, which has been developed in cooperation with the University of Tartu and TalTech. The devices are developed, designed and manufactured in Estonia.

