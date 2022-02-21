Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Airobot Technologies AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   EE3100092792

AIROBOT TECHNOLOGIES AS

(AIR)
News 


Airobot Technologies launches new product: central humidifier

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
Airobot Technologies
Company Announcement Airobot Technologies launches new product: central humidifier

Airobot Technologies is expanding its product range in the field of humidity and has developed a central humidifier that keeps indoor humidity at a healthy level.

The central humidifier allows to keep the level of humidity in the rooms healthy through the ventilation system. Airobot is known to be the first manufacturer to integrate a ventilation unit and humidifier into a single system and user interface. The advantage of the device is the fact that the entire indoor climate of the home will be controlled from one device.

New accessory is expected to have positive effect on Airobot's business. Ensuring indoor humidity is a growing product segment. Indoor humidity is one of the most important health factors of the indoor environment, and people's awareness and interest in maintaining indoor humidity at a healthy level has increased. Airobot's product range includs in addition to heat recovery also humidity recovery, and 70% of customers choose such a solution. To achieve greater energy savings, it is recommended to combine the new humidifier with a humidity recovery ventilation device.

Airobot Technologies AS is an indoor climate technology and production company, which is characterized by strong software and air analysis. Airobot's main product is innovative ventilation equipment with a demand-based control algorithm, which has been developed in cooperation with the University of Tartu and TalTech. The devices are developed, designed and manufactured in Estonia.

For more information:

Heiki Aulik
Airobot Technologies AS
Member of the Board
Tel: +372 528 3181
E-mail: heiki@airobothome.com

Disclaimer

Airobot Technologies AS published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,41 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2020 0,01 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 0,13 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
Chart AIROBOT TECHNOLOGIES AS
Duration : Period :
Airobot Technologies AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIROBOT TECHNOLOGIES AS0.00%14
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.65%55 279
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-19.60%45 914
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-18.73%37 711
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-24.60%35 575
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-43.55%16 609