  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Airport City Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ARPT   IL0010958358

AIRPORT CITY LTD.

(ARPT)
  Report
DHL opens Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in Israel

01/12/2022 | 03:32am EST
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Courier services company DHL Express has opened the Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in central Israel, the company said on Wednesday.

Had it not made the 250 million shekel ($80 million) investment in the facility near Ben Gurion Airport, the company said it would not have been able to keep up with the pace of orders in Israel.

A hundred conveyor belts sort 20,000 packages an hour, roughly five times more than before, matching the most advanced centres in Europe, said Yair Bitton, CEO of DHL Express Israel.

A cargo plane can now be handled in 50 minutes instead of four hours. The automated sorting system requires 70% less manpower, so employees have been trained for other roles, DHL said.

"When we planned this facility five years ago we thought this facility would be good for the next 20 years. Unfortunately, or fortunately, when finishing it we see that it's good maybe for the next five," Bitton said.

That has already led the company to explore other sites and solutions as well.

Israel's economy was expected to have grown about 7% in 2021 and was on course for a record year with recent data estimating exports - a key economic driver - reached as much as $140 billion, up 18% from the year before.

($1 = 3.1101 shekels) (Reporting by Rami Amichay Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 889 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2020 192 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net Debt 2020 4 296 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 212 M 2 960 M 2 960 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends AIRPORT CITY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Preal Attias Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sharon Toussia-Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tzemah Tzealon Chief Financial Officer
Haim Tzuff Chairman
Itamar Volkov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRPORT CITY LTD.6.18%2 960
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.53%35 349
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.74%33 524
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.40%32 141
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED23.78%32 080
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%30 348