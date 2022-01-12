DHL opens Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in Israel

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Courier services
company DHL Express has opened the Middle East's largest robotic
sorting centre in central Israel, the company said on Wednesday.
Had it not made the 250 million shekel ($80 million)
investment in the facility near Ben Gurion Airport, the company
said it would not have been able to keep up with the pace of
orders in Israel.
A hundred conveyor belts sort 20,000 packages an hour,
roughly five times more than before, matching the most advanced
centres in Europe, said Yair Bitton, CEO of DHL Express Israel.
A cargo plane can now be handled in 50 minutes instead of
four hours. The automated sorting system requires 70% less
manpower, so employees have been trained for other roles, DHL
said.
"When we planned this facility five years ago we thought
this facility would be good for the next 20 years.
Unfortunately, or fortunately, when finishing it we see that
it's good maybe for the next five," Bitton said.
That has already led the company to explore other sites and
solutions as well.
Israel's economy was expected to have grown about 7% in 2021
and was on course for a record year with recent data estimating
exports - a key economic driver - reached as much as $140
billion, up 18% from the year before.
($1 = 3.1101 shekels)
(Reporting by Rami Amichay
Editing by Mark Potter)