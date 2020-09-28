Airports of Thailand Public : Resignation of Chairman of Board of Directors

- Translation -

No. 1445028 September 2020

Subject: Resignation of Chairman of Board of Directors

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that

Mr. Prasong Poontaneat, Chairman and Member of the AOT Board of Directors, has resigned from directorship, effective from 1 October 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Corporate Secretary

Authorized Person

The Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Department

