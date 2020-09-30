Log in
Airports of Thailand Public : Resignation of Director

09/30/2020 | 06:30am EDT

- Translation -

No. 1457430 September 2020

Subject: Resignation of Director

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn, Member of the AOT Board of Directors, has resigned from directorship, effective from 1 October 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Corporate Secretary

Authorized Person

The Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5260

Fax. 0 2535 5189

333 ถนนเชิดวุฒากาศ สีกัน ดอนเมือง กรุงเทพฯ 10210333 Cherdwutagard Road, Srikan, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand WEBSITE http://www.airportthai.co.th

โทรศัพท์ : 66(0) 2535-1192

Tel

: 66(0) 2535-1192

โทรสาร : 66(0) 2535-4061

Fax

: 66(0) 2535-4061

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107545000292

Registration No. 0107545000292

