Airports of Thailand Public : Resignation of Director

No. 1457430 September 2020
Subject: Resignation of Director
To: President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn, Member of the AOT Board of Directors, has resigned from directorship, effective from 1 October 2020 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
SHANALAI CHAYAKUL
Corporate Secretary
Authorized Person
The Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Department
Tel. 0 2535 5260
Fax. 0 2535 5189
