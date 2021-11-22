Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOT   TH0765010Z08

AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AOT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Airports of Thailand Public : Resignation of Audit Committee Member

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
Date/Time
22 Nov 2021 17:12:58
Headline
Resignation of Audit Committee Member
Symbol
AOT
Source
AOT
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 7 781 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 -14 594 M -444 M -444 M
Net Debt 2021 5 603 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,6x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 950 B 28 974 M 28 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 123x
EV / Sales 2022 36,4x
Nbr of Employees 8 117
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 66,50 THB
Average target price 67,83 THB
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn President & Director
Somboon Noinamkham Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP-Accounting
Sarawut Benjakul Chairman
Kittipoj Venunandana EVP-Information and Communication Technology Group
Chadanisa Chumnanvej Senior Executive VP-HR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.83%28 974
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED31.67%16 528
FRAPORT AG20.54%6 224
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-6.40%4 787
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-15.29%4 435
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-23.03%2 927