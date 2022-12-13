Advanced search
    AIRS   US0094961002

AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
3.150 USD   -2.17%
07:02aAirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Plans to Open London Location in 2023
GL
07:00aAirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Plans to Open London Location in 2023
AQ
11/23AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Expands to Toronto, Its First International Market
GL
AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Plans to Open London Location in 2023

12/13/2022 | 07:02am EST
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its first overseas Elite Body Sculpture location in London, England in the first half of 2023. AirSculpt now expects to open five office locations in 2023.

2022-12-13 -- AIRS -- Opening London Office

Elite Body Sculpture's London Location Opening 2023

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We are delighted to share that we will be opening our first overseas location during the first half of 2023,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “Our 51 Harley Street location will deliver, what we believe to be, the best solution to permanent body fat reduction in a luxury experience.” Rollins continued, “And we are thrilled to announce that Rana Das-Gupta has joined us as Medical Director. His experience and expertise within not only plastic surgery, but body fat reduction is impressive, and he will be an important asset to the team. We look forward to introducing our other surgeons in the coming weeks.”

Rana Das-Gupta is a well-established Consultant Plastic Surgeon based in England. He qualified from The London Hospital Medical College (University of London) and trained in General Surgery and Plastic Surgery predominantly in London teaching hospitals. He carried out a number of fellowships in the UK and Scandinavia before taking up a substantive post as an NHS Consultant Plastic Surgeon in 2004. Since that time, in parallel to a wide range of reconstructive surgery, he has carried out a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures across the field.

Investor Contact:

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul
Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors
investors@elitebodysculpture.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc.
sevansgreene@elitebodysculpture.com

About AirSculpt®
AirSculpt® Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing international provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cdbcfbb-7595-42d1-9976-f772f911a36c

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 172 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,32 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 M 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 74,0%
Managers and Directors
Aaron J. Rollins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Dean Chief Financial Officer
Adam Todd Feinstein Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald P. Zelhof Chief Operating Officer
Dan Morris Sollof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRSCULPT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-81.68%177
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.46%136 377
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.52%68 624
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.23%29 713
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY35.94%20 418
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-25.67%20 161