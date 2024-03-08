WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday said he would sign into law a bill that could lead to a U.S. ban on TikTok if passed by Congress.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; writing by Paul Grant: Editing by Caitlin Webber)
