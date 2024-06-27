CHARLOTTE, N.C, June 25, 2024 - InfiniG, a pioneer in solutions for in-building wireless, today announced the successful deployment of its groundbreaking Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) solution at the luxurious Gale South Beach Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. This revolutionary deployment ensures that guests can seamlessly connect to their preferred mobile network, whether they are savoring authentic Italian cuisine at Dolce Italian Restaurant, sipping handcrafted cocktails at the chic Medium Cool Cocktail Lounge, or unwinding in the hotel's stylishly appointed guest rooms.

The InfiniG MCaaS solution consists of two key components:

InfiniG On-Ramp: Advanced hardware installed on-site to provide robust mobile coverage throughout the hotel. InfiniG Cloud Service: A cloud-based platform that manages and optimizes the mobile network performance.

InfiniG's MCaaS solution at the Gale South Beach is currently live with multiple mobile operators, making it the first hotel of its kind to offer this type of multi-carrier mobile coverage service. Hotel guests will now automatically connect to their preferred mobile network, enjoying uninterrupted access to superior voice and data services. This enhancement positions the Gale as a leader among boutique properties, offering the superior connectivity previously limited to larger hotels with DAS, and ultimately driving higher occupancy rates.

"We are excited to partner with the Gale South Beach to deliver an unparalleled mobile experience for their guests," said Joel Lindholm, CEO of InfiniG. "Our 4-year collaboration with industry leaders Airspan and Druid Software has enabled us to create a truly innovative solution that sets a new standard for in-building mobile coverage in the hospitality sector."

Key benefits of InfiniG's MCaaS solution for the Gale South Beach Hotel and its guests include:

Seamless connectivity: Guests automatically access their mobile network without the need for additional authentication or log-ins.

Guests automatically access their mobile network without the need for additional authentication or log-ins. Multi-carrier support: The solution supports major US mobile networks and their MVNO partners, ensuring guests can use their preferred provider.

The solution supports major US mobile networks and their MVNO partners, ensuring guests can use their preferred provider. Enhanced safety: Reliable in-building coverage ensures guests can make emergency calls anywhere on the property.

Reliable in-building coverage ensures guests can make emergency calls anywhere on the property. Improved guest experience: High-quality mobile services significantly increase guest satisfaction and loyalty.

"Here at the Gale South Beach we strive to provide guests with the best possible experience. Having reliable and robust connectivity is crucial to achieving that," said Seth Wasserman, Vice President of Information Technology at Gale Hospitality Group, which operates the hotel. "InfiniG's MCaaS solution guarantees us far superior levels of service for our guests, for both work and play, but also safety, reinforcing our position as a leading destination in Miami Beach."

The InfiniG MCaaS platform revolutionizes in-building mobile coverage for boutique hotels like the Gale, which previously relied on inadequate solutions such as cellular repeaters that often resulted in poor performance and guest frustration. By integrating Airspan's advanced Radio Access Networks and Druid's cutting-edge Raemis™ MOCN Gateways, InfiniG's solution ensures seamless multi-carrier support and 5G-readiness, elevating the guest experience and setting a new standard for exceptional connectivity at smaller properties.

"Airspan is thrilled to be part of the InfiniG groundbreaking MCaaS solution," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan Networks. "Our innovative radio access technology, combined with the power of the CBRS spectrum, is helping to bridge the in-building coverage gap and unlock new opportunities for the hospitality industry."

"Druid's Raemis™ MOCN Gateway is a key enabler for scalable, multi-carrier mobile coverage deployments," added Druid Software CEO Liam Kenny. "We are proud of our multi-year work with the InfiniG team to enable this transformative solution at the Gale South Beach Hotel, showcasing the immense potential of shared mobile networks and addressing the growing demand for mobile connectivity along with economic and environmental concerns."

InfiniG's successful deployment at the Gale South Beach marks a significant step forward in addressing the in-building coverage challenge, which impacts an estimated 5.9 million commercial buildings in the US alone. As the MCaaS model gains traction, InfiniG is poised to revolutionize mobile connectivity across various verticals, including hospitality, healthcare, education, and enterprise spaces.

For more information about InfiniG's Mobile Coverage as a Service solution, please visit www.infinig.io. To request a meeting with InfiniG executives at HITEC 2024, please email press@infinig.io.

About InfiniG:

Founded by the first industry experts to deploy a CBRS neutral host network at a Fortune 50 company, InfiniG is at the forefront of solving the in-building mobile coverage challenge. The company's innovative Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) solution leverages the CBRS shared spectrum and intelligent infrastructure sharing to deliver seamless, cost-effective mobile connectivity for building owners and mobile network operators. For more information, visit www.InfiniG.io.

About Druid Software:

Established in 2000, Druid Software is a global leader in Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) Gateways, enabling seamless multi-carrier support and network sharing for neutral host deployments, trusted by CSPs and enterprises worldwide. With its unique features designed specifically for business and mission-critical use, Druid's Raemis™ platform simplifies the deployment and management of shared mobile infrastructure, unlocking new possibilities for operators and venue owners. For more information, visit www.druidsoftware.com .

About Airspan:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground, Neutral Host Networks and Utilities solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Source: PR Newswire