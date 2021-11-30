Airspan® Networks' AirStrand® 2200 First CBRS 5G Stand Alone Small Cell Radio to Receive FCC Approval for US Network Use

Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, reported today that its AirStrand 2200 solution is the first Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) 5G Stand Alone small cell radio approved by the FCC for use on US networks.

The AirStrand 2200 is powered by the Qualcomm® FSM100 5G RAN Platform, and operates on the CBRS n48 spectrum band. The Airspan solution was officially approved by the FCC this month.

This industry first is another example of Airspan’s leadership and innovation. It follows the successful completion of 5G interoperability tests of three levels in CBRS spectrum band (n48) using, for the first time, a mobile test device powered by Snapdragon® X60 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This significant achievement will help create opportunities for deployment and will enable better user experiences in a wide array of scenarios using CBRS spectrum. For example, the AirStrand 2200 is a great choice for cable operator networks being deployed using CBRS spectrum. The solution simplifies time to market, leveraging the MSO’s infrastructure, in particular the strands where the AirStrand can be hung, while using the existing DOCSIS at the strands for energy and backhaul connectivity. A single technician can deploy six of these radios in one day, accelerating the densification of 5G networks.

In July, Airspan announced the launch of several new 5G indoor and outdoor products to tackle the fast-growing market for CBRS, cable providers and private networks solutions. The new portfolio, including the introduction of Airspan’s first 5G CBRS solutions, also includes feature-rich software to provide network densification and capacity enhancements. The wireless market has been revolutionized by the addition of new players, courtesy of CBRS spectrum and spectrum for private networks is becoming available worldwide. New opportunities through CBRS, private networks and cable providers looking to expand into wireless have led quickly to a new set of solutions and features that non-traditional carriers are now adopting, at increasing rates.

“We are proud of this industry first, which is another testament to our very talented and dedicated engineers and R&D team,” said Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom. “Combining our extensive software, hardware and air interface innovations with first-to-market solutions is a winning formula to provide our customers with the best end-to-end 5G network solutions.”

“As a leader in wireless technology innovation, Qualcomm Technologies is proud to continue helping the ecosystem realize the full capabilities of 5G with our RAN product portfolio,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited for the opportunities to come as CBRS further commercializes for various verticals and evolving use cases.”

