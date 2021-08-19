Airspan Networks Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth and 5G Business Update
Pre-Business Combination Quarterly Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% Q2 21 vs. Q2 20
First Half Revenue of $88.0 million, increasing 59% 1H 21 vs. 1H 20
First half 2021 growth driven by contributions from 5G, Open RAN, and Fixed Wireless Access (“FWA”) solutions
Business combination with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. closed August 13, 2021, after the close of Q2
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airspan Networks Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) (“Airspan”), which provides a groundbreaking next-generation 5G platform, today announced results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. On August 13, 2021, Airspan Networks Inc. became a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. following closing of a previously announced business combination with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.
2021 Second Quarter Highlights:
Revenue of $42.0 million, up 51% from $27.8 million in Q2 2020
Gross profit of $19.2 million, up 31% from $14.7 million in Q2 2020
Second quarter net loss of $10.4 million, decreased from $11.1 million in Q2 2020
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $5.4M Q2 2021 loss improved 25% from $7.1M loss in Q2 2020
First Half 2021 Highlights:
Revenue of $88.0 million, increased 59% from $55.4 million in 1H 2020
Gross profit of $40.2 million, increased 36% from $29.4 million in 1H 2020
First half net loss of $24.0 million, is unchanged from 1H 2020
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $10.7 million loss in the first half improved by 34% from $16.3 million loss in 1H 2020
Airspan President and CEO Eric Stonestrom said, “We are delighted to have completed our business combination on August 13. Our strong pre-combination second quarter 2021 results, when taken together with our first quarter performance, demonstrate we have excellent momentum as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We generated strong revenue from existing customers, expanded revenue from Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and continued to diversify our customer base. We launched new 5G products filling out our solutions portfolio as we pursue the growing 5G addressable market.”
“Airspan Networks Inc.’s second quarter performance was led by strong revenue growth, with an increase of 51% in the second quarter and 59% over the first six months of the year compared with the respective 2020 periods, while gross profit was up 31% and adjusted EBITDA improved by 25% in Q2 21 vs Q2 20,” said David Brant, Airspan SVP and Chief Financial Officer.
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s first earnings call will be scheduled following the close of the September 30 quarter.
About Airspan Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.
On August 13, 2021, Airspan closed its business combination agreement with New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”), pursuant to which Airspan became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBA. At closing, NBA was renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock was listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “MIMO.”
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for share data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,208
$
18,196
Restricted cash
187
422
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $256 and $374 at June 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively
40,671
71,621
Inventory
13,048
12,019
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,062
7,602
Total current assets
75,176
109,860
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,425
4,833
Goodwill
13,641
13,641
Intangible assets, net
7,031
7,629
Right-of-use assets, net
7,750
7,882
Other non-current assets
3,781
3,837
Total assets
$
113,804
$
147,682
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
17,890
$
36,849
Deferred revenue
4,729
7,521
Other accrued expenses
26,251
22,538
Subordinated debt
10,316
10,065
Current portion of long-term debt
288
298
Total current liabilities
59,474
77,271
Long-term debt
–
2,087
Subordinated term loan - related party
36,325
34,756
Senior term loan
38,895
36,834
Other long-term liabilities
21,285
17,147
Total liabilities
155,979
168,095
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 9,293,156 shares
authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 4,594,410 and 4,581,404 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
364,128
363,481
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
205,057 and 202,705 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and 205,057 and 202,582 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
-
-
Class B Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 482,838 shares authorized;
466,952 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
-
-
Class C Common stock, $0.0003 par value; 2,630,840 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
312,989
311,431
Accumulated deficit
(719,292
)
(695,325
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(406,303
)
(383,894
)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit
$
113,804
$
147,682
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and for share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Products and software licenses
$
35,041
$
16,565
$
74,040
$
35,293
Maintenance, warranty and services
7,007
11,228
13,943
20,078
Total revenues
42,048
27,793
87,983
55,371
Cost of revenues:
Products and software licenses
21,727
11,846
45,615
23,835
Maintenance, warranty and services
1,093
1,240
2,196
2,097
Total cost of revenues
22,820
13,086
47,811
25,932
Gross profit
19,228
14,707
40,172
29,439
Operating expenses:
Research and development
15,524
12,497
29,898
25,713
Sales and marketing
7,482
6,490
14,842
14,413
General and administrative
4,445
3,915
8,900
7,947
Amortization of intangibles
299
389
598
778
Loss on sale of assets
–
–
–
22
Total operating expenses
27,750
23,291
54,238
48,873
Loss from operations
(8,522
)
(8,584
)
(14,066
)
(19,434
)
Interest expense, net
(2,512
)
(1,606
)
(4,950
)
(3,196
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
2,096
-
2,096
-
Other expense, net
(1,388
)
(770
)
(6,880
)
(1,240
)
Loss before income taxes
(10,326
)
(10,960
)
(23,800
)
(23,870
)
Income tax expense
(92
)
(93
)
(167
)
(198
)
Net loss
$
(10,418
)
$
(11,053
)
$
(23,967
)
$
(24,068
)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(15.55
)
$
(16.51
)
$
(35.78
)
$
(35.95
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
670,043
669,534
669,839
669,534
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(23,967
)
$
(24,068
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,129
2,436
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt
(1
)
(12
)
Bad debt expense
138
–
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(2,096
)
-
Share-based compensation
1,489
987
Total adjustments
1,659
3,321
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
30,812
3,016
(Increase) decrease in inventory
(1,029
)
2,886
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,460
)
977
Decrease (increase) in other operating assets
56
(15
)
(Decrease) in accounts payable
(18,959
)
(5,566
)
(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue
(2,792
)
391
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses
3,713
(368
)
Increase in other long-term liabilities
4,270
1,797
Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt
3,881
1,800
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,816
)
(15,829
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,123
)
(404
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,123
)
(404
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under line of credit, net
–
1,790
Borrowings under other long-term debt
–
2,073
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
69
–
Proceeds from the sale of Series G stock, net
–
11,913
Proceeds from the sale of Series H stock, net
505
–
Proceeds from the issuance of Series H warrants
142
–
Net cash provided by financing activities
716
15,776
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,223
)
(457
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
18,618
3,013
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
12,395
$
2,556
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
4,938
$
3,144
Cash paid for income taxes
$
976
$
448
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
Issuance of preferred stock upon conversion of debt
$
-
$
23,571
Conversion of debt to preferred stock
$
-
$
(23,571
)
AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP DATA (in thousands)