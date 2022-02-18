Airspan Networks to Report 2021 Year End Results and Hold Conference Call on March 10, 2022

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) plans to report 2021 year end results on Thursday, March 10, 2022, followed by a conference call to be held at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time.

The conference call may be accessed through a toll-free dial-in, 1-877-589-7296, or 1-215-268-9906 (local), by requesting the Airspan call, as well as on the Airspan investor relations website, https://ir.airspan.com/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Airspan investor relations website following the call.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

