Airspan Product Innovation Continues - Significant Project Wins With Two Major Network Operators for New Groundbreaking Products

Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for mobile and fixed network operators has recently received two major customer orders for its new products for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and 5G.

The company received its first order in excess of $10 million for the new A6/B6x FWA broadband access and backhaul platform. A gigabit-speed FWA point-to-multipoint (PTMP) and point-to-point (PTP) solution that improves performance, scaling and reliability, featuring up to 7 Gbps throughput for outdoor broadband networks and 5G backhaul infrastructure. This solution, which will also feature the C6x radio client, is a new Airspan milestone, providing fiber-like speeds for major Mobile Network Operator 5G network rollouts, as well as last mile solutions for Mobile and Fixed carriers as well as wireless internet service providers (WISPs), bringing fiber-like connectivity to residences and enterprise and industrial premises at a fraction of the cost.

Eric Stonestrom, Chairman and CEO comments: "It is exciting to be part of this major national 5G build which extends 5G mobile and fixed services to millions of people. Our innovation with this product line continues to win us positions in the world's most exciting network expansions."

Separately, with another customer, the company has received additional orders in excess of $10 million for an ongoing Open RAN network build in Asia, including expansion of the Ruggedized Distributed Unit deployment for 4G network operation and a transformative new product, a 5G antenna element that will work in a multi-vendor environment to improve macro radio performance.

“These project wins are another example of Airspan’s innovation and technology leadership,” said Airspan Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Henrik Smith-Petersen. With the importance of gigabit the 6 Series provides network operators the ability to deliver network performance with fiber speeds, at a vastly lower cost point than either fiber or conventional microwave or millimeter wave backhaul architectures. On the mobile network side, our distinctive Open RAN infrastructure products continue to propel the evolution of cost leading network architectures."

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005579/en/