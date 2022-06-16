Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AirTAC International Group
  News
  Summary
AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(1590)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
1020.00 TWD   +2.00%
AirTAC International : Announcement of term expired and re-election of directors (including independent directors) and the change in one-third or more of directors

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:09:25
Subject 
 Announcement of term expired and re-election of
directors (including independent directors) and the
change in one-third or more of directors
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Chairman：Wang Shih Chung
(2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng
(3)Director：Wang Hai Ming
(4)Director：Li Huai Wen
(5)Director：Chen Jui Lung
(6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang
(7)Independent Director：Leong Kam Son
(8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang
(9)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Chairman：Wang Shih Chung，Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group
(2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，Vice Chairman of Airtac Industrial Co. Ltd.
(3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，Vice Chairman of Ningbo Airtac Automatic
 Industrial Co., Ltd.
(4)Director：Li Huai Wen，Vice GM of Airtac International Group and GM of
 mainland china business group, Airtac International Group
(5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，GM of Guang Yang Industrial Works
(6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，CFO of Airtac International Group
(7)Independent Director：Leong Kam Son，Director and Partner of HLL Partners
(8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，Consultant of Taiwan Fluid Power
 Association, and Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National
 Yunlin University of Science and Technology
(9)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，Partner Accountant of Pey-Sheng CPAs Firm
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director：Wang Shih Chung
(2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng
(3)Director：Wang Hai Ming
(4)Director：Li Huai Wen
(5)Director：Chen Jui Lung
(6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang
(7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya
(8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang
(9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao
(10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director：Wang Shih Chung，Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group
(2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，Vice Chairman of Airtac Industrial Co. Ltd.
(3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，Chairman of Ningbo Behealthy Technology Group
 Co., Ltd.
(4)Director：Li Huai Wen，Vice GM of Airtac International Group and GM of
mainland china business group, Airtac International Group
(5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，GM of Guang Yang Industrial Works
(6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，CFO of Airtac International Group
(7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，Partner Accountant of Pey-Sheng CPAs Firm
(8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，Consultant of Taiwan Fluid Power
Association Professor, and Department of Mechanical Engineering, National
Yunlin University of Science and Technology
(9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao，Chairman of Welldar Industrial Co.,
Ltd.
(10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen，Attorney-at-law of H.Y. Construction
 Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director：Wang Shih Chung，0 shares
(2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，3,270,152 shares
(3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，0 shares
(4)Director：Li Huai Wen，0 shares
(5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，4,806,081 shares
(6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，86,965 shares
(7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，0 shares
(8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，0 shares
(9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao，30,000 shares
(10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen，0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/06/21 to 2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
NA, term expired and re-election
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
NA, term expired and re-election
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):YES
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Airtac International Group published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 808 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 7 630 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2022 3 861 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 204 B 6 858 M 6 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
