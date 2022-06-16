AirTAC International : Announcement of term expired and re-election of directors (including independent directors) and the change in one-third or more of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director and independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Chairman：Wang Shih Chung (2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng (3)Director：Wang Hai Ming (4)Director：Li Huai Wen (5)Director：Chen Jui Lung (6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang (7)Independent Director：Leong Kam Son (8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang (9)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chairman：Wang Shih Chung，Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group (2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，Vice Chairman of Airtac Industrial Co. Ltd. (3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，Vice Chairman of Ningbo Airtac Automatic Industrial Co., Ltd. (4)Director：Li Huai Wen，Vice GM of Airtac International Group and GM of mainland china business group, Airtac International Group (5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，GM of Guang Yang Industrial Works (6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，CFO of Airtac International Group (7)Independent Director：Leong Kam Son，Director and Partner of HLL Partners (8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，Consultant of Taiwan Fluid Power Association, and Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology (9)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，Partner Accountant of Pey-Sheng CPAs Firm 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director：Wang Shih Chung (2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng (3)Director：Wang Hai Ming (4)Director：Li Huai Wen (5)Director：Chen Jui Lung (6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang (7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya (8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang (9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao (10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Director：Wang Shih Chung，Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group (2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，Vice Chairman of Airtac Industrial Co. Ltd. (3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，Chairman of Ningbo Behealthy Technology Group Co., Ltd. (4)Director：Li Huai Wen，Vice GM of Airtac International Group and GM of mainland china business group, Airtac International Group (5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，GM of Guang Yang Industrial Works (6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，CFO of Airtac International Group (7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，Partner Accountant of Pey-Sheng CPAs Firm (8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，Consultant of Taiwan Fluid Power Association Professor, and Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology (9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao，Chairman of Welldar Industrial Co., Ltd. (10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen，Attorney-at-law of H.Y. Construction Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Director：Wang Shih Chung，0 shares (2)Director：Lan Shun Cheng，3,270,152 shares (3)Director：Wang Hai Ming，0 shares (4)Director：Li Huai Wen，0 shares (5)Director：Chen Jui Lung，4,806,081 shares (6)Director：Tsao Yung Hsiang，86,965 shares (7)Independent Director：Lin Yu Ya，0 shares (8)Independent Director：Renn Jyh Chyang，0 shares (9)Independent Director：Lin Ken Mao，30,000 shares (10)Independent Director：Huang Yi Wen，0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/06/21 to 2022/06/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: NA, term expired and re-election 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: NA, term expired and re-election 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):YES 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None