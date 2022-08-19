AirTAC International : Audited Consolidated Financial Statement for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022

Statement

After audited by CPA, consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022: (in Thousands of Dollars) 2022 2Q % of 2022 1H % of Accounting Title (RMB) sales YoY% (RMB) sales YoY% ------------------------ --------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ------ Sales: 1,624,359 100.00% - 3,101,553 100.00% 4% Gross profit: 757,047 46.61% -5% 1,394,331 44.96% -4% Profit from operations: 493,065 30.35% -11% 904,086 29.15% -10% Profit before Income Tax from continuing operations:466,027 28.69% -13% 963,226 31.06% -1% Net Profit for the period: 360,215 22.18% -13% 741,073 23.89% - Net Profit attributable to: Owner of the Company: 360,236 22.18% 741,125 23.90% Non-controlling interests: -21 - -52 - ============================================================================= (in Thousands of Dollars，Except EPS) 2022 2Q % of 2022 1H % of Accounting Title (TWD) sales YoY% (TWD) sales YoY% ------------------------- --------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ---- Sales: 7,222,386 100.00% 3% 13,731,348 100.00% 6% Gross profit: 3,366,056 46.61% -3% 6,174,123 44.96% -2% Profit from operations: 2,192,313 30.35% -9% 4,003,395 29.16% -9% Profit before Income Tax from continuing operations:2,072,094 28.69% -11% 4,262,903 31.05% 1% Net Profit for the period: 1,601,621 22.18% -10% 3,279,798 23.89% 1% Net Profit attributable to: Owner of the Company: 1,601,717 22.18% 3,280,027 23.89% Non-controlling interests: -96 - -229 - Basic earnings per share: 8.01 16.40