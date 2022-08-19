Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AirTAC International Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1590   KYG014081064

AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(1590)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
849.00 TWD   +0.47%
05:24aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Audited Consolidated Financial Statement for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
05:14aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Subsidiary, AirTAC (China) Co., Ltd., announces acquisition and disposal of structured deposits
PU
08/05AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : To announce the appointment of the Remuneration Committee members by the board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AirTAC International : Audited Consolidated Financial Statement for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 17:05:28
Subject 
 Airtac Audited Consolidated Financial Statement
for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
After audited by CPA, consolidated financial statement for the second quarter
and six months ended June 30, 2022:
(in Thousands of Dollars)
                         2022 2Q     % of            2022 1H     % of
 Accounting Title         (RMB)     sales     YoY%     (RMB)    sales   YoY%
------------------------ ---------  -------  ----- ----------  ------- ------
Sales:                   1,624,359  100.00%      -  3,101,553  100.00%    4%
Gross profit:              757,047   46.61%    -5%  1,394,331   44.96%   -4%
Profit from operations:    493,065   30.35%   -11%    904,086   29.15%  -10%
Profit before Income Tax
from continuing operations:466,027   28.69%   -13%    963,226   31.06%   -1%
Net Profit for the period: 360,215   22.18%   -13%    741,073   23.89%     -
Net Profit attributable to:
  Owner of the Company:    360,236   22.18%           741,125   23.90%
  Non-controlling interests:   -21        -               -52        -
=============================================================================
(in Thousands of Dollars，Except EPS)
                           2022 2Q     % of            2022 1H     % of
Accounting Title            (TWD)     sales    YoY%     (TWD)     sales  YoY%
-------------------------  ---------  ------- -----  ----------  ------- ----
Sales:                     7,222,386  100.00%    3%  13,731,348  100.00%   6%
Gross profit:              3,366,056   46.61%   -3%   6,174,123   44.96%  -2%
Profit from operations:    2,192,313   30.35%   -9%   4,003,395   29.16%  -9%
Profit before Income Tax
from continuing operations:2,072,094   28.69%  -11%   4,262,903   31.05%   1%
Net Profit for the period: 1,601,621   22.18%  -10%   3,279,798   23.89%   1%
Net Profit attributable to:
  Owner of the Company:    1,601,717   22.18%         3,280,027   23.89%
  Non-controlling interests:     -96        -              -229        -
Basic earnings per share:       8.01                      16.40

Disclaimer

Airtac International Group published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
05:24aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Audited Consolidated Financial Statement for the second quarter and..
PU
05:14aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Subsidiary, AirTAC (China) Co., Ltd., announces acquisition and dis..
PU
08/05AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : To announce the appointment of the Remuneration Committee members b..
PU
08/05AirTAC International Group Announces Appointment of the Remuneration Committee Members
CI
08/05AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Resolution on the record date for distribution of cash dividends
PU
08/05AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022 su..
PU
08/05AirTac International Group Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on Octobe..
CI
08/05UBS Adjusts AirTAC International's Price Target to NT$1,250 From NT$1,375, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/03AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated revenue for July 2022
PU
08/03AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement for the second quarter a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 212 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2022 6 622 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2022 1 439 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 170 B 5 658 M 5 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirTAC International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 849,00 TWD
Average target price 902,07 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hsiang Tsao Chief Financial Officer
Yue Chien Hsiao Deputy GM-Research & Development Center
Kam Son Leong Independent Director
Chih Chiang Jen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP-16.76%5 658
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.37%53 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.46%38 607
FANUC CORPORATION-1.25%34 090
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.43%24 298
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.89%23 995