AirTAC International : Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Mr. Shih Chung Wang as Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Wang Shih-Chung 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group 5.Name of the new position holder:Wang Shih-Chung 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman & GM of Airtac International Group 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change:As the term expiration of the board of directors, newly elected, and re-elect a chairman of the board of the company. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None