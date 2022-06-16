AirTAC International : Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Mr. Shih Chung Wang as Chairman
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:10:18
Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects
Mr. Shih Chung Wang as Chairman
2022/06/16
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/16
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder: Wang Shih-Chung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman & GM of Airtac International
Group
5.Name of the new position holder:Wang Shih-Chung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman & GM of Airtac International
Group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): term expired
8.Reason for the change:As the term expiration of the board of directors,
newly elected, and re-elect a chairman of the board of the company.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
