  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AirTAC International Group
  News
  Summary
    1590   KYG014081064

AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(1590)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AirTAC International : Consolidated revenue for January 2022

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/09 Time of announcement 15:03:59
Subject 
 Consolidated revenue for January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09
2.Company name:AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There were very good shipments and orders received in the first three weeks
of this month, but the shipments in the last week of this January decreased
due to Chinese New Year and earlier holidays of some customers. However, the
orders received in this month continued to be higher than the shipments, and
the overall market demand should still be in a healthy state. Although the
shipment will still be affected by the uncertainty of the epidemic situation
in future, the company is optimistic about the operation in 2022, so it
maintains a 110% production utilization rate to increase the inventory to
meet the traditional peak season demand from March. The shipment from the
battery industry, textile machinery, auto industry and energy and lighting
equipment had a higher growth rate. Due to the Chinese New Year holidays and
less working days compared with the same period last year, the consolidated
revenue in January 2022 was RMB 448,457 thousand dollars, a decrease of 8%
compared with the same period last year, in terms of New Taiwan Dollar was
TWD 1,950,788 thousand dollars, a decrease of 9% compared with the same
period last year.

Disclaimer

Airtac International Group published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
