AirTAC International : Consolidated revenue for January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09 2.Company name:AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There were very good shipments and orders received in the first three weeks of this month, but the shipments in the last week of this January decreased due to Chinese New Year and earlier holidays of some customers. However, the orders received in this month continued to be higher than the shipments, and the overall market demand should still be in a healthy state. Although the shipment will still be affected by the uncertainty of the epidemic situation in future, the company is optimistic about the operation in 2022, so it maintains a 110% production utilization rate to increase the inventory to meet the traditional peak season demand from March. The shipment from the battery industry, textile machinery, auto industry and energy and lighting equipment had a higher growth rate. Due to the Chinese New Year holidays and less working days compared with the same period last year, the consolidated revenue in January 2022 was RMB 448,457 thousand dollars, a decrease of 8% compared with the same period last year, in terms of New Taiwan Dollar was TWD 1,950,788 thousand dollars, a decrease of 9% compared with the same period last year.