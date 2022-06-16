AirTAC International : Important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting for the year 2022

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:N/A 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: (i)The amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the Company's operational and business report and consolidated financial statements for the year 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Election of the directors (including independent directors) of the sixth term of the Company. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (ii) The amendments to the "Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" of the Company. (iii) The amendments to "Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" of the Company. (iv) Release of the non-competition prohibition on the directors of the sixth term from participation in competing businesses. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None