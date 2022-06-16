Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AirTAC International Group
  News
  Summary
    1590   KYG014081064

AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(1590)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
1020.00 TWD   +2.00%
05:23aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Mr. Shih Chung Wang as Chairman
PU
05:23aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of term expired and re-election of directors (including independent directors) and the change in one-third or more of directors
PU
05:23aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting for the year 2022
PU
AirTAC International : Important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting for the year 2022

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:05:37
Subject 
 Important resolutions of a regular shareholders
meeting for the year 2022
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
(i)The amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of
Association of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's operational and business report and consolidated
financial statements for the year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Election of the directors (including independent directors) of the sixth term
of the Company.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(ii) The amendments to the "Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets" of the Company.
(iii) The amendments to "Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" of the
Company.
(iv) Release of the non-competition prohibition on the directors of the sixth
term from participation in competing businesses.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Airtac International Group published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 808 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 7 630 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2022 3 861 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 204 B 6 858 M 6 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Technical analysis trends AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 020,00 TWD
Average target price 1 057,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hsiang Tsao Chief Financial Officer
Yue Chien Hsiao Deputy GM-Research & Development Center
Kam Son Leong Independent Director
Chih Chiang Jen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP0.00%6 858
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.76%45 860
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.59%32 708
FANUC CORPORATION-17.80%28 591
SANDVIK AB-24.43%23 407
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.65%20 799