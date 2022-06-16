AirTAC International : Important resolutions of a regular shareholders meeting for the year 2022
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:05:37
Subject
Important resolutions of a regular shareholders
meeting for the year 2022
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
(i)The amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of
Association of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the Company's operational and business report and consolidated
financial statements for the year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Election of the directors (including independent directors) of the sixth term
of the Company.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(ii) The amendments to the "Guidelines for Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets" of the Company.
(iii) The amendments to "Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" of the
Company.
(iv) Release of the non-competition prohibition on the directors of the sixth
term from participation in competing businesses.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Airtac International Group published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.