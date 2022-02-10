AirTAC International : is invited to participate in the webcast investor conference "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan
02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/10
Time of announcement
16:27:04
Subject
Airtac is invited to participate in the webcast
investor conference "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give investors an overview of company and operating conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Airtac International Group published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.