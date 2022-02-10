Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AirTAC International Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1590   KYG014081064

AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(1590)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AirTAC International : is invited to participate in the webcast investor conference "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/10 Time of announcement 16:27:04
Subject 
 Airtac is invited to participate in the webcast
investor conference "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022"
held by J.P. Morgan
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give investors an overview of company and operating conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Airtac International Group published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
03:41aAIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : is invited to participate in the webcast investor conference "Taiwa..
PU
02/09AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated revenue for January 2022
PU
01/05AirTAC International Group Announces Consolidated Revenue for the Month, Fourth Quarter..
CI
2021AirTAC International Group Announces Consolidated Revenue for the Month and Year to Dat..
CI
2021AirTAC International Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL : Revenue Drops Nearly 4% in September
MT
2021AirTAC International Group Announces Consolidated Revenue for the Month, Quarter and Ye..
CI
2021AirTAC International Group Reports Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended..
CI
2021AirTAC International Group Reports Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended..
CI
2021AirTAC International Group Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month, Second Q..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 394 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2021 6 268 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2021 9 915 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 193 B 6 940 M 6 940 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,99x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirTAC International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 965,00 TWD
Average target price 1 045,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Hsiang Tsao Chief Financial Officer
Yue Chien Hsiao Deputy GM-Research & Development Center
Kam Son Leong Independent Director
Chih Chiang Jen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP-5.39%6 940
ATLAS COPCO AB-14.13%69 196
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-4.21%40 374
FANUC CORPORATION-6.15%38 017
SANDVIK AB-4.83%33 167
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.89%31 832