    AAF   GB00BKDRYJ47

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

(AAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-06-09 am EDT
128.10 GBX   +0.08%
03:18pAirtel Africa : Annual report and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06/09Airtel Africa : 2023 annual report and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06/05Stocks green amid UK service sector strength
AN
AIRTEL AFRICA : ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/10/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU

United Kingdom

Airtel Africa plc

("Airtel Africa", or the "Group")

2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

London and Lagos, 9 June 2023: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"), Notice of Annual General Meeting ( "AGM") and Form of Proxy for the AGM have each been sent or made available to shareholders under the cover of a letter from our Chair, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Chair's Letter are available to view or download from the Company's website at airtel.africa/investors

The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00am (UK time) on 4 July 2023 at First Floor, 53/54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU and electronically via the Computershare platform.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Airtel Africa plc will shortly be submitting its Annual Report (which will be available in unedited full text and structured electronic format), the Notice of AGM and other shareholder documents, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will be available for inspection shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

One of the proposed resolutions (Resolution 26) asks shareholders to approve a reduction of the Company's share capital by cancelling and extinguishing all of its deferred shares. Further details of the proposal are set out in explanatory note to Resolution 26 in the Notice of AGM.

The Company's full year results announcement on 11 May 2023 highlighted continued strong revenue growth, a resilient EBITDA margin performance and de-risking of the balance sheet, with continued strategic and operational progress underpinned by the Company's sustainability strategy.

For further details, visit airtel.africa/investors

-ENDS-

___________________________

Simon O'Hara

Group Company Secretary

Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom

Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315

Enquiries

Airtel Africa

+44 207 493 9315

Simon O'Hara

Investor.relations@africa.airtel.com

Hudson Sandler

+44 207 796 4133

Emily Dillon

Amelia Craddock

airtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom

Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315

Disclaimer

Airtel Africa plc published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 19:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
