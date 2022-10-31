Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30 2022-10-31 pm EDT
112.20 GBX   -1.67%
12:02pAirtel Africa : Dividend confirmation
PU
10/27LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks directionless as investors mull ECB hike
AN
10/27Transcript : Airtel Africa Plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
AIRTEL AFRICA : DIVIDEND CONFIRMATION

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU

United Kingdom

Airtel Africa plc

('Airtel Africa', or the 'Group')

Dividend Confirmation

London and Lagos, 31 October 2022: Airtel Africa a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of 2.18 cents per ordinary share which will be paid on or around 9 December 2022. The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa plc offer their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.

The dividend timetable dates are below:

Ex-dividend date:

10 November 2022

Record date:

11 November 2022

Last Date for Currency Elections:

28 November 2022

Payment date:

On or around 9 December 2022

Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the Half Year 2022-23 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Half Year 2022-23 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira will be issued in due course.

-ENDS-

Airtel Africa - Investor Relations

Pier Falcione

+44 7446 858 280

Alastair Jones

+44 7464 830 011

Investor.relations@africa.airtel.com

+44 207 493 9315

Hudson Sandler

+44 207 796 4133

Nick Lyon

Emily Dillon airtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

Simon O'Hara

Group Company Secretary

Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315

Disclaimer

Airtel Africa plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
