AIRTEL AFRICA : DIVIDEND CONFIRMATION

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU

United Kingdom

Airtel Africa plc

('Airtel Africa', or the 'Group')

Dividend Confirmation

London and Lagos, 31 October 2022: Airtel Africa a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of 2.18 cents per ordinary share which will be paid on or around 9 December 2022. The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa plc offer their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.

The dividend timetable dates are below:

Ex-dividend date: 10 November 2022 Record date: 11 November 2022 Last Date for Currency Elections: 28 November 2022 Payment date: On or around 9 December 2022

Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the Half Year 2022-23 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Half Year 2022-23 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira will be issued in due course.

-ENDS- Airtel Africa - Investor Relations Pier Falcione +44 7446 858 280 Alastair Jones +44 7464 830 011 Investor.relations@africa.airtel.com +44 207 493 9315 Hudson Sandler +44 207 796 4133 Nick Lyon

Emily Dillon airtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

Simon O'Hara

Group Company Secretary

Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315