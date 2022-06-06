Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Airtel Africa plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAF   GB00BKDRYJ47

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

(AAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/06 03:14:42 am EDT
157.05 GBX   +2.05%
02:42aAIRTEL AFRICA : Drc spectrum acquisition
PU
02:28aAirtel Africa Buys Additional 58-MHz Spectrum In Congo For $42 Million
MT
05/19Airtel Africa Launches SmartCash Banking Services in Nigeria
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIRTEL AFRICA : DRC SPECTRUM ACQUISITION

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU

United Kingdom

Airtel Africa plc

('Airtel Africa', or the 'Group')

DRC Spectrum Acquisition

London and Lagos, 6 June 2022: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces the purchase of 58 MHz of additional spectrum spread across 900, 1800, 2100 and 2600 MHz bands, for a gross consideration of $42m.

The licence for paired spectrum in the 2100 band comes up for renewal in September 2032. All the other licences continue until July 2036.

This additional spectrum will support our 4G expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country.

DRC is the largest country by area in our portfolio and our second largest market by population. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the tremendous opportunity inherent in the DRC, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Airtel Africa - Investor Relations

Pier Falcione

+44 7446 858 280

Morten Singleton

+44 7464 830 011

Investor.relations@africa.airtel.com

+44 207 493 9315

Hudson Sandler

+44 207 796 4133

Nick Lyon

Emily Dillon airtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

Simon O'Hara

Group Company Secretary

Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315

Disclaimer

Airtel Africa plc published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
