Airtel Africa plc

('Airtel Africa', or the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

London and Lagos, 15 April 2024: Airtel Africa announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Citigroup Global Markets Limited pursuant to the authority granted by its shareholders as part of its share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 1 March 2024.

Aggregate information:

Date of purchase 12 April 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 356,282 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 105.80 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 107.80 Volume weighted average price paid (GBp): 106.53

The purchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

Aggregate information on shares purchased according to trading venues:

Venue Volume-weighted Aggregated volume Lowest price per Highest price per average price share share London Stock 106.53p 356,282 105.80p 107.80p Exchange BATS Europe - - - - CHI-X Europe - - - -

Since the commencement of the share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2024, the Company has purchased 10,183,321 ordinary shares in aggregate, at a volume weighted average price of GBp 97.80 per ordinary share.

The table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of the buy-back programme.