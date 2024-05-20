AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU
United Kingdom
Airtel Africa plc
('Airtel Africa', or the 'Group')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
London and Lagos, 20 May 2024: Airtel Africa received notification on 17 May 2024 and hereby announces the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") by Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer and a PDMR of the Company. This sale of Ordinary Shares is to be used to fund a property purchase by Mr Paul. Following this transaction Mr Paul holds 1,318,654 Ordinary Shares in Airtel Africa.
Details of the transaction as required by the UK Market Abuse Regulation can be found below.
Enquiries
Airtel Africa - Group Company Secretary
Simon O'Hara
+44 207 493 9315
Airtel Africa - Investor Relations
Alastair Jones
+44 7464 830 011
Investor.relations@africa.airtel.com
+44 207 493 9315
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.
Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.
The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.
www.airtel.africa
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jaideep Paul
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Registered Office: 53-54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom Registered in England and Wales | Company Number: 11462215 | Telephone: +44 207 493 9315
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Airtel Africa plc
b)
LEI
254900ZNZDQL6OWQH623
4
Details of the transaction(s): section
to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Airtel Africa plc $0.50 ordinary shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BKDRYJ47
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Airtel Africa plc $0.50 ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.201637
884,420
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
884,420
- Aggregated Price
£1.202
- Aggregated Total
£1,062,751.80
e)
Date of the transaction
16 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Approved for release in Nigeria.
Simon O'Hara
Group Company Secretary
