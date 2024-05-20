AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

London and Lagos, 20 May 2024: Airtel Africa received notification on 17 May 2024 and hereby announces the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") by Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer and a PDMR of the Company. This sale of Ordinary Shares is to be used to fund a property purchase by Mr Paul. Following this transaction Mr Paul holds 1,318,654 Ordinary Shares in Airtel Africa.

Details of the transaction as required by the UK Market Abuse Regulation can be found below.

